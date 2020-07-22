DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue crews battled an apartment fire that went to two alarms late Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to flames at the East Town Apartments at 6415 Melody Lane near Interstate 75 and Northwest Highway shortly after 11:00 a.m.

According the investigators, the fire appears to have begun on a first-floor patio.

Mario Hinojosa, who is not a firefighter, shot images of the fire while using a hose to help put it out.

All residents had self-evacuated before firefighters got there.

According the investigators, the fire appears to have begun on a first-floor patio.

The flames caught onto a small fence surrounding the patio and spread vertically to the eaves and the apartment directly above.

Firefighters were able to access the building and limit the fire damage to those two units; but not before it displaced two families.

A second alarm request was transmitted for manpower as a result of the elevated temperatures.

The apartment complex was able to assist both families with on-site accommodations.

There were no reported injuries and though the point of origin was identified, the exact cause is undetermined.