NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Manhattan Toy Company has recalled about 22,100 of its “Manhattan Ball” teething toys sold exclusively at Target due to a choking hazard.
The toy’s plastic tubes can detach from the center ball and release the small silicone teethers threaded on the tubes, posing a threat.
So far, the company has received six reports of the plastic tubes detaching from the center ball. Two of the six reports included a silicone teether separating from the toy. The firm also reported one incident of a child chewing the silicone teether after it came off.
The toys, which are made in China, were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from July 2019 through June 2020 for about $10.
Parents should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Manhattan Toy or return it to any Target Store for a full refund.