ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington has confirmed five positive West Nile virus mosquito samples.

As a result, targeted ground spraying is set for the following locations Wednesday and Thursday:

Greek Row Drive at Kerby Street

Stagetrail Drive at U.S. Highway 287

Douglas Court at North Cooper Street

Jake Langston Park at Woodside Drive

Normandy Drive at Wilmette Drive

Additionally, the Town of Pantego has confirmed two positive WNV mosquito samples in areas that border the City of Arlington.

Even though the positive trap locations were in Pantego, the CDC recommended a targeted ground spraying distance from the trap locations that will include portions of Arlington.

Shady Valley Drive at West Pioneer Parkway

Miller Lane at Pantego Drive

Last Wednesday, Arlington reported nine mosquito samples tested positive for WNV.

Contractors will conduct two consecutive nights of targeted ground spraying on Wednesday, July 22 and Thursday, July 23 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

This targeted ground spraying schedule is intended to reduce the known virus-infected adult mosquito population as quickly as possible before the weekend when individuals and families are more likely to be outdoors.

There are simple measures residents can take to prevent mosquito bites:

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside. For extra protection, you may want to spray thin clothing with repellent.

DEET is an ingredient to look for in your insect repellent. Follow label instructions, and always wear repellent when outdoors.

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood where mosquitoes can breed. This includes old tires, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, etc.

Mosquitoes may develop in any water stagnant for more than three or four days.

For shallow standing water that cannot be eliminated, check regularly for the presence of mosquito larvae and if seen, apply a biological larvicide often referred to as “mosquito dunks,” available at local hardware stores.

What do I need to do to prepare for targeted ground spraying?

No specific risks to animals or the environment are expected, and no special precautions are required.

People who are concerned about exposure to a pesticide, such as those with chemical sensitivity or breathing conditions such as asthma can reduce their potential for exposure by staying indoors during the application period (typically nighttime).

Once the pesticide product dissipates, it breaks down in the environment and produces little residual effect.

For more information about the targeted ground spraying, call the City of Arlington’s Action Center at 817-459-6777.