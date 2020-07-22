NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
MONT BELVIEU, Texas (CBS NEWS) – A Texas school board has voted unanimously to keep a grooming policy that prevented two Black students from attending school unless they cut their dreadlocks, the ACLU announced Tuesday.

The vote comes after the school district received national attention over the policy, which many have called racist and discriminatory.

De’ Andre Arnold (Credit: CBS News)

During a public meeting held Monday, the Barbers Hill Independent School District voted to dismiss grievances filed by the ACLU on behalf of Kaden Bradford and De’Andre Arnold — both of whom were suspended in January after they refused to cut their hair.

