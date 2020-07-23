NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM) – Frightening moments for customers and workers after a vehicle crashes into a North Texas Starbucks during morning rush hour on Thursday.

The incident happened at the coffee store in the 100 block of North Denton Tap Road.

According to the officials with the Coppell Police Department, the driver of the car pulled up in front of the Starbucks — which is located in a strip shopping center.

Police say fr some unknown reason the person behind the wheel drove through the front window of the business.

Three people were hurt in the crash, but none of their injuries are life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

