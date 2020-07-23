3 Injured After Driver Plows Car Into Front Of North Texas Starbucks Frightening moments for customers and workers after a vehicle crashes into a North Texas Starbucks during morning rush hour.

2 Best Friends In Texas Given Low Chance Of Survival Defy Odds And Graduate High School TogetherOdin Frost and Jordan Granberry were both given low chances -- not only of survival but of achievement -- when they were born with brain damage. But the two best friends, who grew up side-by-side in East Texas, persevered.