DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday night to move the first day of school to September 8.

“We have more time to control our own destiny should this pandemic get worse,” said Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa shortly after the vote.

As a result of the later start, school year will end in mid-June.

Facing state and county orders, the school system is prohibited from starting in-person classes before September 7 due to the COVID-19 infection spread locally and statewide.

In a special called meeting, DISD trustees considered plans to align virtual and in-person school operations, beginning one day after Labor Day.

Throughout the first three hours of the meeting, more than 20 self-identified teachers with urged trustees to reject, delay and/or cancel planned reopening of schools that include a face-to-face model.

“I do not believe with the rate of infection in Dallas County that it is safe to reopen schools at this time. There is so much we don’t know about this virus and how it affects children,” teacher Patti Osborne said during a public comment portion of the called meeting.

Osborne and 20 other speakers voiced objections to student-teacher classroom gatherings, based on current COVID-19 infection rates.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa has said recent parent surveys indicate a 50-50 split regarding virtual school and in-person operations.