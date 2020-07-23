DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – About 900 elementary school children are taking part in Denton ISD’s summer learning program at campuses across the district this week, giving insight into what it may look like when students go back to the classroom in late August.

“I mean, honestly, it’s not as different as I expected it to be,” said Angie Marshall, who is teaching rising second graders at Cross Oaks Elementary School.

Though the changes look big – masks, hand sanitizer stations and smaller classes – she says the learning is the same.

Students hadn’t been back in the classroom since they left for Spring Break in March.

“Having kids in our building was something we were definitely missing,” said Matt Preston, principal of Cross Oaks Elementary School. “So seeing it even on a smaller scale has brought a lot of joy to our hearts.”

The day starts with a health screening for the 55 students who are coming to Cross Oaks for the district’s Jump Start program.

All staff and students are required to wear masks, except when they can take breaks outside and maintain social distance. Classes are capped at eight students, with desks spread apart.

Students stay with the same class all day. It’s the teachers who rotate.

Different grade levels are sectioned off to different parts of the building so there’s less interaction between kids.

“We don’t have intermingling of students in common areas or in close proximity throughout the school day,” Preston said. “They really stay with their group throughout the day.”

It’s serving as a trial run for administrators and teachers as they get ready for schools to potentially open back up at the end of August.

“I want to make sure the kids are comfortable, that they feel safe, that they’re happy,” Marshal said. “And hopefully that they’re here.”

For the upcoming school year, families in Denton ISD can choose to continue virtual learning or to send their child to campus for in-person instruction.

“It’s just a tough decision no matter what you do,” said Alexis Brazier, whose daughter is attending the Jump Start program. “Everybody has a tough decision to make. I know for our kids, the social interaction and the life skills is what they’re missing too. Just kind of weigh out what works best for our family right now.”

Parents say all the new protocols do make them feel more comfortable.

“Getting to actually visualize it is so helpful in allowing us to visualize what the upcoming school year could look like,” Preston said.

Jump Start only lasts eight days, so if a student or their family member tests positive for COVID-19, summer school would just end for that class.

The school district is still figuring out what the policy will be for the actual school year.

Right now, Denton ISD classes are set to begin on August 26, for both online and in-person instruction.