MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Mesquite say they posted iPhones for sale online and then robbed the buyers when they met them face-to-face, now two teenagers have been arrested.
Mesquite Police Department investigators noticed how over a recent two-week period there had been two aggravated robberies at one apartment complex in the 19000 block of Interstate-635.
In both cases, police say the suspects used selling apps to post the phones and set up a place to meet with buyers. Once at the agreed location the male suspects would rob the would-be buyers.
On July 16, detectives arrested 18-year-old Savion Gary and 17-year-old Kadareis Price, both from Mesquite, for the crimes.
Given how the alleged suspects found their victims, Mesquite police are reminding everyone that when meeting someone you don’t know to make a purchase, it’s best to do it in a well-lit public area, and not go alone if possible.
Police departments across North Texas, including the one in Mesquite at 777 N. Galloway Avenue, offer a 24 hour exchange zone at their departments.
2 low-life punks. Low them up!
Oops. LOCK them up!