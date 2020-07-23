FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the real estate market in North Texas is going strong, and one real estate brokerage firm in DFW is looking to hire new agents.
JP & Associates Realtors is expanding their services and they are looking for new, licensed real estate agents or those who want to train and become licensed.
JPAR owner, JP Piccinini says they are willing to reimburse the cost of realtor school to those who successfully graduate and become licensed and agree to work for JPAR for a year.
“Crisis has a tendency to re-invent people. So if you want to re-invent yourself as an agent we are looking for people who have always been intrigued by a real estate career.,” said Piccinini
He said his company is one of the few in the area to also offer medical insurance benefits to its agents.
“If you are willing to put time and money, and diligence behind it you can really stand to make a couple hundred thousand dollars in your first year,” he said.
If you’re interested in applying, click here.