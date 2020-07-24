DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for a young suspect who shot and killed a 16-year-old Thursday at Arcadia Park.
Officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. and found the victim in the 5400 block of North Arcadia Drive.
Witnesses told them that a young Latin male shot the victim, and fled the location with two other Latin males in a tan-colored sedan. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this offense contact Det. White with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3690 or jacob.white@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #128837-2020.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.