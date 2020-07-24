DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 5-year-old Dallas boy who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions has died of COVID-19, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported Friday.

“This is our first pre-teen death here in Dallas County. I want to point out to the public that we have seen a sharp uptick in children getting COVID,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

DCHHS announced eight other new COVID-19 deaths and 659 new cases, bringing the total case count to 44,746 and the total death count to 586.

More than 1,450 children under 18 have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-I9 during the first three weeks of July, including 29 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during that time frame.

There have been more than 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff reported from 65 separate daycares in Dallas County since June I, including 3 staff members requiring hospitalization.

“Parents. it’s imperative that children, like everyone else, follow the guidelines to stay safe. Wear a mask whenever possible. avoid contact outside the home and unnecessary trips,” said Judge Jenkins.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“I believe we are beginning to see a positive trend due to the masking order that Dallas County implemented a month ago that was later followed by Governor Abbott and made statewide. The fact that our numbers are down though does not mean that we can afford to relax what we’ve been doing. One hundred percent mask wearing around other people outside your home is critical to our success going forward,” said Judge Jenkins.

The additional eight deaths announced Friday include:

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.