ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Opening Day for the Texas Rangers has finally arrived and the team will have support in the form of cardboard cutouts of fans.

With fans not being able to physically be at games to start the abbreviated MLB season, the team came up with the “DoppelRangers,” which will at least allow players to see some friendly faces in the stands.

Fans are able to purchase these cutouts for $50 each and all proceeds will go to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

“DoppelRangers” in position behind home plate at Globe Life Field. (Credit: CBS 11 News)

The “DoppelRangers” for Opening Day are in position behind home plate and are ready for the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Although it’s too late to purchase one for Opening Day, fans can still buy one for other home games.

