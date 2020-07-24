Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating after someone threw fireworks inside the Cityplace Target store Friday night.
It happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the store on Haskell Avenue near Central Expressway.
Police said at least one person was hurt.
No word yet on suspects or what led up to the incident but police were initially told it was a shooting.
Several Dallas police officers were called to the scene along with Dallas Fire-Rescue.
The store closed early due to the incident.