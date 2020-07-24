JOSHUA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Schools can still hold in-person classes in Johnson County, so Joshua ISD is planning to open its doors. The district will allow parents to choose between online or on-campus learning; families can switch options each grade period if they want.

For that reason, schools will try to make online learning very similar to traditional learning. “If a student makes that change, they can seamlessly move,” said Superintendent Fran Marek. “They’re going to take the same schedule they had virtually, right into that classroom.”

The district is placing web cameras in all secondary classrooms for grades six through 12. Students in Pre-K through 5th grade who choose to learn from home can expect some live interaction with their teachers along with asynchronous lessons and videos.

Elementary students will be expected to be online from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; secondary students will be online even longer. “Their virtual learning will be from 8:25 a.m. until 4 p.m., everyday, just as if they were in school,” said Marek. “So they will be receiving that instruction from that teacher just as the student sitting in the classroom will be.”

The district will still provide breakfast and lunch for all students, but virtual students will need to order ahead and must pick up during each mealtime. Students in third through 12th grades will be required to wear masks.

Currently the first day of school is scheduled for August 18, but that could change. The school board meets next Wednesday to discuss options. You can check out the district’s full back-to-school guide here.