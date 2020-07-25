CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Padre Island, Texas on Saturday afternoon.
The storm made landfall about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield, Texas, with maximum winds of 90 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a 5 p.m. CDT update.
Local officials on Saturday asked residents to stay home and ride out the storm, but to also be mindful of the pandemic.
The National Hurricane Center said on Twitter that hurricane conditions will continue through the warned-area during the evening, along with “life-threatening” storm surge and flash flooding.
Here are the 4 PM CDT Key Messages for #Hanna, which is nearing landfall along the Texas coast https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/Qlrf8tAJpl
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 25, 2020
Areas of South Texas have had to brace for the hurricane amid spikes in COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for the following counties: Aransas, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Dimmit, Duval, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Harris, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, La Salle, Live Oak, Matagorda, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, and Zapata
