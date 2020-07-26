DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 800 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 46,813, including 605 confirmed deaths.

The additional death being reported Sunday is a man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

More than 1,450 children under 18 years of age were diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 during the first three weeks of July. During this timeframe, 29 children were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 4 admitted to intensive care units. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 22% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 29. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of the 605 confirmed deaths reported to date, about a third were associated with long-term care facilities.

Tarrant County on Saturday reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths, which is the most in a single for the county. With 584 more cases on Saturday, the county’s total is now at 25,146.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Avoid close contact outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.

· Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others and continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

· Wash your hands often and with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands. Immediately wash your hands.

· Monitor your health daily. Be alert for symptoms. Take your temperature and follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources