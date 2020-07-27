ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Royse City man is sharing his close encounter with the suspected drunk driver police say is responsible for killing Justice David Bridges, a long serving justice with the Texas 5th Court of Appeals.

It all happened so fast, but was captured on Jonathan Malone’s dashcam video.

“There were white lights coming at me out of nowhere,” said Malone.

Saturday around 9:30 p.m., Malone said he quickly realized someone was driving the wrong way down I-30 near FM 2642 in Royse City.

He swerved off the road.

“It was all really instinctual. Just trying not get hit,” he said. “If you watch the clip you hear the music cut off and that’s when I’m already on the phone with 911 trying to get someone out there as quickly as possible.”

Moments later, police say 32-year-old Megan Smith, believed to be intoxicated, crashed her car into Texas 5th Court of Appeals Justice David Bridges’ vehicle.

Bridges died at the scene.

Smith was taken to a nearby hospital and then jail.

She’s now facing an intoxication manslaughter charge.

“I was just stunned,” Chief Justice Texas 5th Court of Appeals Robert Burns said. “Couldn’t believe it. It just seems like one of those things that happens to other people.”

Chief Justice Burns said you just don’t expect this type of tragedy to happen to someone you work so closely with.

Justice Bridges had served the 5th District Court of Appeals for 24 years and was running for reelection.

“David was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet,” he said. “Just always very kind and friendly and quick with the smile. Such a tremendous loss for our court.”

Justice Bridges was married and had two daughters.