DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating a road rage shooting, which claimed the life of a 28-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.
It happened in the 700 block of Sabine Street at 1:15 p.m.
Police found the victim, Joe Dominguez, with a gunshot wound.
Dallas Fire and Rescue transported him to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
A witness told police that Dominguez and the driver of a white late model Dodge Avenger were involved in a road rage incident and the driver of the white Dodge Avenger shot at the victim’s vehicle, striking him. The suspect then fled the scene.
Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the offense contact Det. Grubbs with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3675 or david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #130834-2020.