GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Louis Mata knew the circumstances were frightening.

“In my heart, I felt this wasn’t going to be good. I prayed for miracles,” the Garland resident recounted Monday.

Mata was referring to his sister, 70-year-old Rachel Mata Pacheco and her husband, 72-year-old Carlos Pacheco.

Last Friday, the couple died after succumbing to Covid-19 complications.

“Rachel was in Medical City and Carlos was in Waxahachie. They died three hours apart,” Mata said.

The Pacheco’s, residents of Red Oak, were both hospitalized since mid-June.

The couple, according to Mata, were both diagnosed with Covid-19 just four days after attending a family gathering at a sister’s home in Dallas.

“I would not put this on anybody. This is a nightmare. Believe in this virus. Wear a mask. Rachel and Carlos were loved,” Mata said.

The couple, according to Mata, faced health challenges, including a kidney transplant for his sister years ago.

Other family members attending the Dallas family get-together have completed Covid-19 tests.

Two others tested positive, Mata said, but they have since recovered.

Mata said the couple was never able to see each other face to face again, after husband Carlos took his wife to the hospital.

Days later, Carlos was hospitalized also.

“Their health was good at the beginning, then days went by, and it started to change. She was the life of the party, and this virus took them from us.”