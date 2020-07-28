DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 789 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 48,028.

The county also announced 15 more deaths, bringing the total to 622.

Among the victims, a Dallas man in his 50s who died in his home and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

“Today’s numbers, while higher than yesterday, continue the trend of being lower than we saw two weeks ago. In looking at the numbers, it’s important to focus not on the daily numbers but on the seven day and fourteen day rolling averages,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

More than 1,800 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1, including 38 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and 4 admitted to intensive care units.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the 622 confirmed deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“If you continue to wear your mask around people outside your household, maintain six foot distancing from people outside your household, limit trips to necessities only and use good hygiene, we will see the numbers go down. I know it’s hot and the mask can be uncomfortable at times, but it’s a small price to pay to keep us safe, strengthen our economy and get our kids back to school. The decisions each of us make have a big impact on the numbers and all of us have an important role to play in controlling the spread of COVID-19,” said Judge Jenkins.