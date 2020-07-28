FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD held a virtual town hall for parents Tuesday night.

District officials said more than 400 people took part in the Zoom call with more than 800 questions submitted.

One of the most common questions revolved around working parents and how the district can help them.

“If I take six weeks off, I’m not going to have a job,” said one parent during the town hall.

“Thank you for that question, and the ruling, the guidance this afternoon actually allows for in-person instruction,” said Superintendent Kent Scribner.

He was referencing the nonbinding letter from Attorney General Ken Paxton in response to a request from the mayor of Stephenville.

“While local health authorities may possess some authority to close schools in limited circumstances, they may not issue blanket orders closing all schools on a purely preventative basis,” Paxton said in the letter. “That decision rightfully remains with school system leaders.”

During the town hall, district leaders also addressed a variety of other topics from virtual learning and schedules to how they’ll be keeping the schools clean.

The group also discussed why it’s been so hard to give parents concrete answers.

“We’re not trying advance around answers or skate around the situation,” said Quinton Phillips, the Second Vice President of District 3. “We just keep getting new stuff all the time, and every time we think we’ve got a handle somebody rips the handle back from us again.”

To watch the full virtual town hall meeting, click here.