FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Garland says if have been recently laid off during the pandemic and are looking for a job, they may have something for you right now.

“The city is always looking for professional level position, frontline positions, and especially skilled trained CDL positions, ¦public safety dispatcher,” said Kristen Smith, Managing Director of Human Resources for the City of Garland.

The jobs available in Garland are both part-time and full-time. Permanent and seasonal.

Hiring managers say the passing of a recent bond election has helped them weather the COVID-19 storm and they are in position to offer jobs across all city departments.

Garland Talent Acquisition Manager Lily Clarke added, “What makes a great employee is someone who has a heart to serve the community and is willing to learn and take on any initiative in the different positions offered.”

If you are interested in applying for a job with the City Of Garland, click here.