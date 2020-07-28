AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has given the green light for school officials — both public and private — to decide whether, when, and how to open school.

The legally nonbinding letter, which was in response to a request from Stephenville Mayor Doug Svien, gives schools permission to disobey local public health orders that would stop them from reopening.

“Education of our children is an essential Texas value and there is no current statewide order prohibiting any school from opening,” said Attorney General Paxton. “While local health authorities may possess some authority to close schools in limited circumstances, they may not issue blanket orders closing all schools on a purely preventative basis. That decision rightfully remains with school system leaders.”

The letter concludes: “Government action, no matter how urgent or expedient it is believed to be, may not exceed the constitutional limitations that have been placed upon it by the People. We encourage local and school system officials to work together to make the best decision, within their authority under the law, to protect the health and safety of the residents of their jurisdictions.”