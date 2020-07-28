PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police have made three arrests in a nearly three-year-old murder case.
Christopher Collinvitti, 58, was found shot and killed in his garage in the 7900 block of Case Drive on November 7, 2017.
After an extensive investigation Plano Police arrested three men in connection with the murder.
They are Ladarus Demarquis Earl Keys, a 27-year old from Cedar Hill, Christopher Jamond Walker, a 28-year old from Arlington and Jacob Anthony Malin, a 27-year old from Arlington.
All three are are charged with capital murder.
Keys is being held in the Collin County Detention Center, Walker is at the Tarrant County Detention Center, and Malin is in custody at the Yazoo City Federal Correctional Institution in Mississippi.
Investigators determined robbery was the motive in the murder and the investigation remains ongoing.