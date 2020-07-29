WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Baylor University is requiring a negative COVID-19 test of all students returning to campus for the fall semester.

The school is mailing mandatory COVID-19 test kits to students beginning next week.

They will receive notification of their test results through email and text notification as soon as they are available (24-48 hours once received at the lab). A student with a positive test will receive a telehealth outreach by a third-party physician network to communicate the positive test result and provide guidance in caring for their health.

Students can move into their residence hall or come to campus once 10 days have passed since the date their sample (nasal swab) was collected. If a student continues to feel ill after 10 days, the school recommends they contact a medical provider and remain at home until symptoms improve.

If a student tests positive once the semester has started, they’re required to self-isolate.

International students arriving to campus directly from their international home are required to quarantine for two weeks. They will not need to be tested. International students arriving to campus from a domestic location will not need to quarantine but will need to be tested.

Also, Baylor does not have a mandatory quarantine for students traveling from out-of-state.

For students under the age of 18-years-old and those who reside in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, or Rhode Island, they will need to get tested before returning to campus and submit proof of a negative result in the form of a photo that includes the test results and date taken.

Proof of negative test results should be emailed to Health_Services@baylor.edu.

Viral testing, such as a PCR or an antigen test, is the required replacement for the Baylor-provided test, according to their website.