FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco ISD has suspended participation in competitive marching band events for the fall season.
Calling it a difficult decision, the school board said it was based on “keeping the health and safety of staff, students and parents at the forefront.”
Most competitive marching events were already canceled, including the prestigious Bands of America competition.
Frisco ISD fall athletics programs at the high school level, including cross country, football, team tennis and volleyball, will have a delayed start to their seasons but are still planning to play full schedules.
Middle school athletics will also have a delayed start, with the first day of practices occurring on Sept. 8.