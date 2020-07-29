McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The mask mandate to keep Texans from spreading COVID-19 is coming with some side effects.

Some people who are forced to wear face masks all day in the workplace complain of headaches, shortness of breath and anxiety.

Whether the elastic is too tight or the cloth is too thick, there are a lot of reasons for mask fatigue that people who wear them for long periods are starting to experience.

Nearly three months of wearing a face mask everyday has taken a toll on the women who work at Southern Sisters Salon in McKinney.

Like a lot of workplaces in North Texas, masks are mandatory, but for some of those forced to wear them, they are miserable.

The salon employees say keeping candy and mints in their mouths helps and they take as many outdoor breaks as possible.

The women who work there say they know masks are necessary for the business to stay open and for now are willing to put up with the discomfort.

“When I have long days, if it’s a 12 hour day, I’m sick when I get home,” said Courtney Warnell. “Sick to my stomach. As soon as the I get in the car I’m pulling it off and I don’t want to do anything else. I just want to go home and be mask-free.

People working not only in salons but also, retailers, restaurants, factories and offices are struggling with mask fatigue, but there’s no end in sight regarding the order to keep them on.