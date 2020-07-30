ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The 2020 AdvoCare Classic game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and University of Southern California Trojans at AT&T Stadium this upcoming season has been canceled.
The game was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 5. Officials said the game was canceled due to “conference scheduling policy changes.”
The decision comes after the Pac-12 conference announced earlier this month that its teams, including football, would only play games within the conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said on July 10. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”
Officials said tickets for the Sept. 5 game will automatically be refunded within two weeks. Those who bought tickets via the schools’ box offices will receive a follow up from the schools.