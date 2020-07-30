13-Year Dallas Police Veteran Daniel Collins Arrested, Charged With Child Sexual Exploitation A 35-year-old senior corporal with the Dallas Police Department's Auto Theft Unit has been charged with uploading sexually explicit images of children using the City of Dallas’ employee internet.

Texas AG Ken Paxton Again Stressing That There Is No Statewide School Shutdown Order In PlaceOne day after sending a letter saying that health authorities can't issue 'blanket orders' closing schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Wednesday Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement clarifying that there is no statewide shutdown order in effect.