ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys on Thursday announced that season tickets will not be used for the 2020 season due to limited seating being made available because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the team said it is giving current holders the option of having priority to purchase single game tickets.
The team said current holders can choose the priority purchasing option or decline it and buy them on an open platform when they are made available.
Current season ticket holders will be able to keep their seat location and benefits for the 2021 season and beyond, the team said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, capacity at AT&T Stadium and other sports venues will be limited. The NFL has already said that fans will be required to wear face masks at games this season.