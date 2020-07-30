DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 537 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 49,269.

“Today our number of new cases continued on a positive trend and our number of COVID-I9 hospitalizations went up slightly,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement.

The county also announced six more deaths, bringing the total to 664.

More than 1,800 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1.

During this timeframe, 38 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19. including four admitted to intensive care units.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the 664 confirmed deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“I’d like to remind everyone of the importance of six foot distancing, mask wearing outside the home and limiting trips outside the home to work and absolute necessities. It’s up to all of us to get the numbers down so less people become infected, our economy gets stronger, and our kids can return to school,” Judge Jenkins said. “If just a few of us loosen our resolve and give in to our selfish desires to do things not recommended by the doctors, we will find ourselves in a much worse position than we have been in before.”

Judge Jenkins said there is still rampant community spread in Dallas County.

The additional 6 deaths announced Thursday include:

– A Dallas man in his 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Richardson woman in her 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 70s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. She died in the facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.