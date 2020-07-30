FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD has moved its 2020-2021 start date and will hold classes by virtual means only for the first four weeks of the school year.
Trustees approved the changes during an emergency board meeting on Thursday as the new school year approaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district’s start date is now Sept. 8 but with virtual learning for at least the first four weeks. After that, parents will be able to choose whether to have their children continue online or begin in-person instruction.
The meeting was held after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said school boards or the governor, not local health authorities, should make the decisions on whether schools should reopen for in-person learning.
Parents, teachers, students and health personnel were given the opportunity to give comments during the virtual board meeting.
The changes were approved by the trustees in the afternoon.
