FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The federal government is adding to the push for those who’ve been sick with COVID-19 to donate plasma.

President Trump issued a call to action and the FDA put out a public service announcement asking people who’ve had COVID-19 to help in the fight against the virus.

“We’ve really seen a huge increase in the demand for convalescent plasma for our local hospitals,” said Veronica Moore, the Vice President of Organizational Relations with Carter BloodCare.

She said as the number of cases hit new highs in North Texas this month, the need for plasma also grew.

The demand was so high that they were actually at a deficit.

Moore said they’ve since been able to build up their base, but she hopes people don’t lose sight as to why donating is important.

“Those that have recovered have the antibodies and hopefully this helps another patient who’s in need right now,” said Moore.

Potential donors need to have had a positive COVID-19 test or antibody test.

For more on donating plasma click here or here.