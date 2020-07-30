FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – ADT Security Services has a large presence across the Metroplex and they are currently hiring.

ADT administrators say there has been an increased need for more people during the COVID-19 pandemic because they say burglaries and break-ins are on the rise.

“A couple of entry level positions in our emergency dispatch operator call monitoring centers, we have some customer service positions available as well, and we also have some positions in front line leadership,” said Michal Taylor, ADT’s Chief On-Boarding Officer

The jobs are all full-time.

Lower entry level jobs are said to start pay in the high teens per hour.

“We are looking for someone who is really going to be invested in ADT, as we know there are people pivoting. We want to make sure we can get people who can adapt to our environment,” said Taylor.

He went on to say the right candidate could be hired on by the company as quickly as 24 to 48 hours.

Those being considered for jobs will need to pass a criminal background check and clear a drug screening.

“We help save lives for a living so we take what we do very seriously. We built trust with customers, and the expect the same from us,” said Taylor.

If you are interested in applying, click here.