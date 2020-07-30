FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health to issue a public health warning to the general public due to record high levels of West Nile virus positive mosquito activity on Thursday.
Due to the elevated risk, TCPH is reminding residents to take the proper protective measures to protect themselves against the West Nile virus.
“We are continuing to see rapid increases in mosquito infection rates in Tarrant County, which means we have more human risk for West Nile Virus,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “To prevent outbreaks of West Nile, it’s very important that people remember to always use an EPA-approved repellent and wear long sleeves and pants when they go outside,” he said.
TCPH said it will also implement control measures to reduce the mosquito population, including increased mosquito surveillance in areas of positive traps and increased ground spraying in areas where spread of West Nile virus is likely.
The county reported its first West Nile virus human case and death of the 2020 season on July 21.
Symptoms of WNV include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.
People typically recover on their own, although symptoms may last for several weeks.
Click here for a list of mosquito repellents endorsed by the FDA and CDC.
Tarrant County Public Health also has more information about WNV here.