GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were seriously injured and had to be rescued after their boat crashed onto an island at a North Texas lake Thursday evening, officials said.

The Gun Barrel City Fire Department said it responded to a call about the crash at around 9:45 p.m. on Cedar Creek Lake near the Eastwood Island subdivision. One of the people on the boat had also been ejected, according to officials.

Officials said crews were able to find the boat in a remote area of the lake with the two people inside. One of them had to be flown to a hospital in Tyler while the other was transported to one near the lake.

The department’s fire chief described the operation and how difficult it was to complete it.

“This was a very complex water rescue given the location of the boat on the lake and that it was nighttime. We had to maneuver the rescue boat through shallow water to reach the victims and then free their boat so we could tow it in,” Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman said. “I want to complement our Police Dispatcher who did an excellent job of helping pinpoint the location of the boat. She also stayed on the line with the caller until rescue personnel arrived on scene assuring the victims help was on the way, while dispatching all of the responding units.”

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Game Warden.