LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville residents may soon notice a temporary change in the taste and smell of the water coming out of their taps, according to a release from the city.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is relocating water transmission lines to the City of Lewisville’s Water Treatment plant, which could trigger the change.

It’s expected to happen within the next two weeks but will only last about 48 hours. The potential taste and odor issues are aesthetic only and pose no health hazard.

The USACE project is at a stage where the new water mains will be connected to existing lines. This transition will temporarily prevent the Water Treatment Plant from being able to use powder-activated carbon in its treatment process, causing some customers to notice a change in the taste and/or odor of their drinking water.

If residents have questions or concerns, they can call the Lewisville Public Services Department at 972.219.3510.