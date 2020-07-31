ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police released photos Friday night from surveillance footage in an attempt to identify and locate a person of interest in a Thursday morning homicide.
Police said the person of interest is between 6′ and 6’3″ and weighs between 210 and 230 pounds.
Investigators believe the person is associated with a red Cadillac SUV.
The shooting happened on Thursday, July 30 around 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Carter Drive.
Officers found a man shot to death.
Initial reports from witnesses indicate that there was a suspect vehicle leaving the scene after gunshots were heard in the area.
Anyone with information on the case or the person of interest can contact Homicide Detective Grant Gildon at 817.459.5691 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS.