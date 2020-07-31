ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – After testing positive and being hospitalized for COVID-19 two weeks ago, State Rep. Tony Tinderholt is back home.
Both of his children and his wife also tested positive.
“My two young kids tested positive but were asymptomatic, and my wife, Bethany, also had minor symptoms for a short time. All are well now. Though I am not quite back to 100% health, I am feeling much better and continue to self isolate and heal inside my home,” said Tinderholt in an email to CBS 11 News.
The Arlington lawmaker said he was treated by McKinney-based physician Dr. Brian Procter, who Tinderholt said has seen more than 300 COVID-19 positive patients, and is “saving lives on a regular basis.”
“I praise the Lord for keeping my family safe and for sending an excellent medical professional who was not afraid to practice the medicine he felt was in the best interest of his patients,” said Tinderholt.
