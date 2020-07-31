FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – According to Twitter data during the month of July, Texas is among the top five states where people are calling for schools to reopen their classrooms rather than have online learning.

The map below is based on geotagged Twitter data in the last month, tracking tweets and hashtags such as #openschools, and #reopenschools.

More than 150,000 tweets were tracked.

The Midwest and Southern regions have the most “open schools” activity, with Mississippi being the top state.

The top 10 states advocating for open schools amid COVID-19 are as follows:

1. Mississippi

2. Tennessee

3. Kentucky

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas

6. Indiana

7. West Virginia

8. Iowa

9. Wisconsin

10. Alabama

The subject has been hotly debated recently, with many arguing that students do far better with in-person learning, and that virtual learning especially puts low income students at a disadvantage.

While those in favor of keeping schools closed, argue there are far too many uncertainties with COVID, and that proper protocols have not been put in place to protect teachers and students.

The map was put together by college and education review site authority.org using trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data.

For more information on how geotagged tweets are tracked, click here.