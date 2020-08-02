Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys starting fullback Jamize Olawale is opting out of playing in the 2020 season, the team reported Sunday.
Olawale has been the starting fullback for two seasons and also featured on special teams.
For this season, players are given an option to opt out of playing due to COVID-19 concerns. Those who choose to opt out can receive a stipend for 2020, with the amount depending on the reason for not playing.
Olawale is the second Cowboys player to opt out of the 2020 season behind undrafted rookie wide receiver Stephen Guidry.
The team said the fullback will placed on the reserve/opt-out list for the season.