ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A murder suspect was arrested in Arlington on Sunday after investigators received multiple tips from the community, police said.
Police had been looking for the suspect after they found a man dead from gunshot wounds on a sidewalk in the 600 block of Carter Drive early Thursday morning while responding to a shooting call.
During the investigation, police released surveillance images of the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Tevin Rashad Wright, while inside a convenience store.
According to police, they received anonymous tips that helped investigators identify and locate the suspect.
Police said Wright was arrested on Sunday in North Arlington without incident and charged with murder.
Wright had been previously arrested for other crimes including aggravated robbery, evading arrest and drug possession.