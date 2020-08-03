JOSHUA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Joshua ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to enter an inter-local agreement with the Region 4 Education Services Center to buy additional mobile hotspots for families choosing the virtual option for the 2020-21 school year.

“We have heard from our families who want their children to learn from home, but worried that they may not have an adequate network,” said JISD Superintendent Fran Marek. “This vote will ensure that all of our students will have a reliable connection to participate in the classroom and not fall behind.”

The vote was held during a special called Board meeting on Monday, August 3rd. The agreement is a joint effort with the Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Legislature and Texas Education Agency as part of Operation Connectivity; connecting Texas’s 5.5 million public school students with a reliable device and internet connection.

As part of the agreement, JISD will receive 750 T-Mobile hotspots from Region 4 ECS. The district will have a 12-month contract and pay $67,500. The TEA will pay the other half by matching funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding allocated by the federal government.

The JISD Technology Department has tested for T-Mobile services in JISD boundaries and is working well in all areas. Hotspots are expected to arrive in 2-3 weeks and will be distributed along with chromebooks the week before school begins.

JISD’s first day of school is Aug.31.