ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rockwall Police Officer Tracy Gaines passed away early Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19

Officer Gaines was a school resource officer at the high school and an Air Force veteran.

After a week dealing with the virus at home, he was admitted to a local hospital on July 11 and had undergone various treatments to try and mitigate the effects of the illness.

He was put on life support around July 21.

Officer Gaines was hired as a Rockwall Police Officer in September of 2005 and most recently served as a School Resource Officer at Rockwall High School.

During his career, he also served as a School Resource at Williams Middle School and he was a Field Training Officer in the Patrol Division.

The Rockwall Police Department said Officer Gaines also had a distinguished military career serving 20 years with the Air Force prior to becoming a police officer.

“The Rockwall Police Department is grateful for the incredible outpouring of support for his wife and two sons,” the department said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Donations to help the family financially can be made here.

In honor of Officer Gaines’ service to the citizens of Rockwall, a squad car has been placed at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium located at 1215 T.L. Townsend Drive as a memorial.

Information regarding funeral arrangements will be posted at a later time.