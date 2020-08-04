DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are asking for help from the public identifying and locating the person who hit and killed a pedestrian crossing Cockrell Hill Road last month.
The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on July 31. The pedestrian was crossing Cockrell Hill, just north of West Davis Street, when the driver of a black 2018 or 2019 SUV hit the person.
The pedestrian, who police did not identify, died from their injuries.
The suspect never stopped to try and help the injured person and was last seen going northbound on Cockrell Hill. Police said the SUV had some damage from the accident including missing a windshield wiper.
Anyone with information about the hit and run or the identity of the driver of the SUV is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department’s Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0019.