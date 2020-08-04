FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department is on the scene of a possible house explosion.
The damaged home is in the 400 block of West Spurgeon Street.
At least one person has been injured. That individual was in critical condition when they were taken to a nearby hospital by CareFlite helicopter.
PIO on scene of possible explosion at a residential structure. One pt in critical condition. CareFlight has been launched. pic.twitter.com/GVOHQHPVFC
— Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) August 4, 2020
CBS 11 News has crews at the scene — on the ground and in the air — but so far officials have released no other information about the incident.
* This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly, as more information becomes available.