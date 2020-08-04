NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
Filed Under:DFW News, explosion, Fort Worth Fire, Fort Worth Fire Department, house explosion, Tarrant County

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department is on the scene of a possible house explosion.

The damaged home is in the 400 block of West Spurgeon Street.

(credit: Chopper 11)

At least one person has been injured. That individual was in critical condition when they were taken to a nearby hospital by CareFlite helicopter.

CBS 11 News has crews at the scene — on the ground and in the air — but so far officials have released no other information about the incident.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly, as more information becomes available.

