HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – In Houston, failure to wear a face mask could cost you.
Mayor Sylvester Turner has instructed police to begin issuing citations for anyone in the city caught violating the mask mandate. First-time offenders will receive a warning but a second offense equals a $250 fine.
Turner’s instructions come one month after Governor Greg Abbott mandated face coverings in the state in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus across Texas.
State health officials reported more than three dozen new deaths on Monday as the total number tops 7000. The rate of positive new cases
is trending downward though and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have leveled off in many parts of the state, including Dallas.