CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators have identified both drivers of Sunday’s deadly wrong-way crash in Cedar Hill.
Hung Van Phan, 58, of Cedar Hill and Adam Weyand, 27, of Midlothian both died.
Investigators said Phan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of HWY 67 in the area of HWY 287 in Midlothian. Phan collided with Weyand, who was traveling southbound, in the 2000 block of S HWY 67, Cedar Hill, Ellis County.
The investigation remains open pending further reports from the Dallas County Medical Examiner.