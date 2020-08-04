Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — More Americans than ever are likely to cast a ballot by mail for the first time in this year’s presidential election, and though this sounds like it should be simple, voters could face a learning curve in completing it properly and ensuring it arrives in time to be counted.
In the primary elections held during the pandemic this year in five key battleground states, rejection rates of returned absentee and mail-in ballots ranged from a little under 1% to nearly 2%, according to a CBS News analysis of state data and a report from the MIT Election Data and Science Lab.
