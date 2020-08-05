Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ground spraying for West Nile virus will take place in areas of Arlington and Pantego Wednesday and Thursday evenings after confirmed mosquito samples.
The city says there have been 11 confirmed samples, as well as one in the town of Pantego.
Target ground spraying will take place in the following areas:
- Fireside Drive at West Green Oaks Boulevard
- Yaupon Drive at Bristlecone Drive
- Saddle Ridge Road at Yachtclub Drive
- Greek Row Drive at Kerby Street
- East Road to Six Flags Street at Ballpark Way
- Mansfield Webb Road at Ballweg Road
- Douglas Court at North Cooper Street
- East Mayfield Road at New York Avenue
- Caliente Drive at Commander Court
- Normandy Drive at Wilmette Drive
- Park Hill Drive at Mossy Oak Street
- Shady Valley Drive at West Pioneer Parkway in Pantego
The city said the spraying will take place on Wednesday and Thursday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.