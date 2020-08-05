GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just before 10:00 p.m. on August 4 when a shooting in Grand Prairie injured one person and left another dead, now police are asking for help identifying the shooter.

After arriving at the scene, in the 2900 block of East Arkansas Lane, officers discovered two people had been hit by gunfire while in a parking lot.

Police believe the shooter was traveling in a vehicle on Arkansas when the shots were fired.

One victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non‐life threatening injuries. The second victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police have not released the names of either person.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses and questioning witnesses. From the information gathered so far, detectives believe the person killed was targeted and the shooting was an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting or the person who fired the shots contact Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers at 972‐988‐8477 (TIPS) or by sending investigators a tip online. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case. All tipsters remain anonymous.